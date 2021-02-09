KINGSPORT - Tyrone Jetter Kinsler, 78, of Kingsport, TN, went peacefully to his Lord on February 7, 2021 at his home where he was cared for during the last year of his life by his loving grandson, Paul Masoner.
He was a member of Kingsport Community Church, where he was in the choir and several church groups until his illness prevented his continued participation. Jetter was born December 1, 1942 to the late Joe and Georgie Kinsler. He attended Kingsport schools and retired after many years working as a diesel mechanic and road supervisor for trucking companies in Tennessee, Delaware, and North Carolina. He loved fishing and tinkering with cars or anything mechanical. Most of all, he was a kind and loving man who was generous to a fault to his family, friends, and anyone he met who might need his help.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Corena Masoner Kinsler; his parents; and siblings, Don Kinsler, Loretta Norton, and Clara Smith.
He is survived by the children of his heart, Mary Lou Masoner Elliott (Gary), Wayne Masoner (Dolly), and William Masoner (Anne Cooper); grandchildren, Paul Masoner, Lauren Colvin (Greg), Ashley Masoner, Amanda Masoner, and Alicia Masoner; great-grandchildren, James Colvin, Hayley Colvin, Airyana Bays, Corena Cross, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00pm on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home, in the Parlor.
Services to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00PM at East Lawn Memorial Park, in Mausoleum II, officiated by Rev. Ron Lowe and Rev. Stephen Collins, with music provided by Mark Stayton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Kingsport Community Church, 2316 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Online condolences may be made to the Kinsler family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Kinsler family.