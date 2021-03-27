NICKELSVILLE, VA - Tyler Eugene Blaine Tipton, 19, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Tyler was born in Sullivan County, TN on January 13, 2002 to Tracey Eugene Tipton and Michelle (Lane) Hunley.
He was a senior at Twin Springs High School and a member of the Twin Springs Titan Band, where he played the bass drum. He was also a member of Blairs Chapel United Methodist Church.
Tyler never met a stranger and had a great love for football, basketball, especially his Twin Springs Titans and the Gate City Blue Devils, NASCAR, and fishing.
His grandfather, Howard Lane, and great grandparents, Cleveland “Cleve” and Maggie Tipton, and Delmas Lynn and Dorothy (Cole) Collings; uncles, Anthony Lane and James Tipton, aunt, Jamie Lucinda Bledsoe, and a niece, Remi Stacey preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother, Michelle Hunley and husband, James, his father, Tracey Eugene Tipton, sisters, Jocie Stacey, Emmalee Hunley, Brittany Hunley, and a special sister, Makayla Ramsey; grandparents, Phillip and Lawanda “Jackie” Tipton, Lois Lane, and Peggy Hunley; uncles, Jason Tipton and wife, Beth, Mickey Lane and wife, Rachel, Jerry Hunley, and Charles Lane and wife, Veronica; aunts, Debra Cordle, Sue Watts and husband, Darvin, and Loretta Maness; numerous great aunts and uncles, nephew, Ray Stacey, one niece on the way; and his special friend, Chloe Burke; along with many cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 1-7 p.m. at the Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Bill Porter and Rev. Gary Hunley officiating, with a Eulogy by Chloe Burke. Jerry and Gary Hunley and Charles “Toby” Reed and Eugene Mooneyhan will provide the music.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. T.J. Taylor, Justin Reed, Corbin Kilgore, Logan Pearcy, Luke Reed, Carter Sloan, Christian Hinkle, and Conner Gilmer will serve as pallbearers. The Twin Springs Varsity Football Team and Coaches will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 11:45 a.m., Monday for the graveside service.
Please follow the COVID 19 mask and social distancing mandates.
