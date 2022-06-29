DUNGANNON, VA - Tyler St. John Salyers, born July 7, 1986, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday June 22, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Dungannon First Baptist Church. A celebration of Life service will follow with Pastor Larry Beavers officiating.
A private graveside service will be held on July 2, 2022 at the Sluss Cemetery. Jackie Taylor will lead the family in their final good-byes.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Salyers family.