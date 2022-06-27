Tyler St. John Salyers, born July 7, 1986, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday June 22, 2022. To view arrangements and survivors please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Salyers family.
