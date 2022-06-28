DUNGANNON, VA - Tyler St. John Salyers, born July 7, 1986, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday June 22, 2022. He was a resident of Dungannon, VA. Tyler graduated from Rye Cove High School in 2004. He later became an employee of Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Tyler worked several jobs such as scoop operator, roof bolter, etc. His final job title was Safety Representative-Health. He was proud to carry the Coal Mining family legacy.
Tyler was preceded in death by his father, Donnie Edward Salyers; his paternal grandparents, Maggie Dooley Salyers and Cogan Salyers; maternal grandparents, Nancy Blankenship and Claude Hartsock.
Survivors include his mother, Karen K Hartsock; sisters, Savanah K Salyers Cloyd and John Cloyd of Dungannon, VA, Kasandra K Salyers and Jeremy Jordan of Ashville, NC, and Kristie Linebaugh of Kingsport, TN; his nephews, Alijah Cloyd, Barrett Cloyd, Levi Jordan, soon to be Baby Jordan; his nieces, Allison and Eva; special aunts, Robin Howington and Jackie Taylor; special cousins, Heather Taylor, Sarah Howington, Arianna Howington, and Travis Dorton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Dungannon First Baptist Church. A celebration of Life service will follow with Pastor Larry Beavers officiating.
A private graveside service will be held on July 2, 2022 at the Sluss Cemetery. Jackie Taylor will lead the family in their final good-byes.
