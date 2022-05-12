Tyler Joseph Cerone was born March 3, 1997, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He died in Chattanooga, Tennessee on April 1, where he likely played many baseball games growing up.
He was lovingly adopted by the late Roy Joseph Cerone, and his wife Mary Drew. He is survived by his mother Mary Drew Parson. He had a supportive extended family including his surviving aunt Edy Cerone and his late granny Mary Nelle Cerone-Trent. He grew up with and is survived by his first cousins Samuel and Kelsey Copeland and many other cousins.
Tyler is also survived by his biological mother, Barbara Estep, with whom he had the blessing of reconnecting with as an adult. He is also survived by his half-brother Joey Elliott, aunt Phyllis Morelock, and several first and second cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents Bascom Elliott and Jewell Elliott.
The expanse of his family is wider still, as he is survived by his dear fiancé Nicole Bewley and child, Mara Cerone also his step-father Bill Parson.
Tyler excelled at baseball and played on various teams while growing up in Kingsport and Knoxville. He and his father traveled for games most of Tyler’s youth, and in early high school Tyler’s talents as a pitcher were drawing the attention of college scouts.
Tyler was a writer and a dreamer. Former classmates remember his creativity as manifested in doodles and his knack for discussing complex philosophy. His family remembers his big heart and warm laughter. Tyler made an impact on others that far outweighs the years of his life, and he is sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held at 12 pm noon Friday, May 13, 2022, at Christian Life Center, 2401 North John B. Dennis Highway Kingsport, TN
The family requests no flowers. Donations can be made in Tyler’s memory to The Mental Health Association of East TN Inc, P.O. Box 32731, Knoxville, TN 37930