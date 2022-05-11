NORTON, VA - Tyler Grant Giles, age 41, passed away Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at his home in Norton Virginia. Tyler was born December 28, 1980, in Greenville, Tennessee to Michael Grant Giles and the late Lisa Jane Showalter Giles. Tyler spent his early years in his parents’ hometown of Big Stone Gap, Virginia and returned to Wise County to live the remainder of his life among the family and friends he loved.
Tyler attended high school in Big Stone Gap, VA and Muscle Shoals, AL before graduating from Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst, OH. He was an outstanding member of the basketball and golf teams during high school. He received a BS degree in Business Administration from the University of Virginia College at Wise and achieved an advanced degree from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA. After completing his education, he pursued a career in banking in Wise County, VA making many lifelong relationships among his clients and associates. At the time of his death, he was employed as Branch Office Administrator for Edward Jones Financial Services and a real estate agent for Century 21, both in Wise, VA.
Tyler loved the community he lived in and actively served it, exemplified by much time dedicated to various community organization boards such as the Alumni Association and College Board of the UVA College at Wise, Mountain Empire Regional Business Incubator Board and Lonesome Pine Country Club Board of Directors. Tyler was an avid sports fan supporting the Kentucky Wildcats in the Giles family tradition. He loved the game of golf, and his greatest legacy is the love he had for encouraging and mentoring young golfers. He was also well known for entertaining family and friends with his phenomenal cooking skills, and he never lost a card game. His zest for living life to the fullest will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Those left to cherish Tyler’s memory are his father, Michael Giles (Nancy Jane), brother Brent Giles (Meagan) and niece Emma Giles, grandmother Mary Susan Giles, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death, with whom he is happily reunited, are his beloved mother Lisa Giles and grandparents Gene Giles and George and Joyce Showalter.
Tyler’s family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA. A graveside service will be held at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 13th, 2022, at 11:00am. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home to leave promptly at 10:30am to process to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Giles family.