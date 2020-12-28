“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord” 2 Cor. 5:8
Truman Lee Casteel, 82, from the Hiltons community, went to be with the Lord on Christmas morning, December 25, 2020.
Truman was a resident of Scott County, VA most of his life. He was raised by sharecroppers, Cossie and Grace Casteel in the Midway community of Scott County, VA. He developed a strong work ethic through farm work and his military service. Truman was in the Army for 5 years traveling to Germany and serving as a tank driver. He later worked for Eastman Kodak Company in Organic Chemicals division and retired after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed working outside with plants and helping his fellow residents and staff at The Village in Allandale where he resided for the last 10 years. He was an excellent marksman and loved to tell stories to entertain his family about his life over the years. He enjoyed his family and spending time with them especially on special holidays and his birthday. By the grace of God and his strong work ethic, he lived a successful life with his family and close friends.
In addition to his parents, Cossie and Grace Casteel, his brother, Mack Casteel; and sisters, Fern Shelton, Nina Rhoton, Faye Lane, Gertrude Smith, and Mildred Casteel preceded him in death.
Surviving is the mother of his children, Elizabeth Casteel; sister, Mary Haynes; daughters, Susan (Mike) Greer, and Teresa Miller; son, Jeff (Brigitte) Casteel; grandsons, Heath Taylor and Samuel Casteel; granddaughters, Karen (James) Leatherwood, Sarah Casteel, and Terri (Brandon) Spitzer; several great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in the Midway community of Scott County, VA with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Truman called The Village at Allandale his home for the last 10 years. He loved the nurses, staff, residents, and their families. His family would like to extend a special thank you to those at The Village at Allandale. We are so thankful for the nurses and staff at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center for their aid and care.
Memorial donations may be made to the local Scott County Gideons International Chapter.
