Trudy "Gertrude" Creagh

Trudy "Gertrude" Creagh, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Creagh family.