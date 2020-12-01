WISE, VA - Troy Lee Gilliam, 78, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 following a brief illness.
Troy was devoted to his family and was a faithful servant to those in need. He leaves a legacy through his 20 years of volunteer service with the Food Bank of Wise County. He rarely missed the opportunity to share his passion and enthusiasm for helping to feed those in need.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy; daughter, Angela Horne and husband Gary of Murfreesboro, TN; son, David Gilliam and wife Ana; grandchildren, Brandon and Brittany Horne of Murfreesboro, TN; and sister, Cleo Wheatley, of East Flat Rock, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Private services will be held. Burial will be in the Darter Family Cemetery in Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Wise County Food Bank In Memory of Troy, P.O. Box 2977, Wise VA, 24273. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.