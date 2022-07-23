Troy H Parham III, 78, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1944, in Kingsport, TN to the late Troy and Virginia Hawk Parham. He was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Mars Hill University in North Carolina with a BS in Math. Troy started his business career with J.C. Bradford & Co. and continued in financial planning for almost 50 years. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport where he served faithfully in the sanctuary choir and as a Sunday School teacher. Troy was also a long-time member of the Kiwanis club. He met the love of his life, Ruth Ramirez Parham at Mars Hill University.
Troy is survived by his wife, Ruth, his two daughters, Jennifer Parham Gilomen of Lake Wylie, SC and Georgiana Paige Parham of Charlotte, NC, son-in-law Scott Gilomen and a granddaughter Virginia Gilomen as well as a brother, Philip Prescott Parham and sister-in-law Marsha Pare Parham of Sacramento, CA as well as his beloved uncle Bill Hawk, and wife Diana of Knoxville, TN, and several cousins.
Troy was a lover of the outdoors, motorcyclist, an avid runner, marathoner, cyclist, having traveled extensively with his family around the country, out West, Maine and abroad. Above all, he was a great father, a man of faith, and beloved husband.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Atrium. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.