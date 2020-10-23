Troy Dee Craft
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Troy Dee Craft, 82, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born on March 11, 1938 to the late Ray and Reppie (Wells) Craft. Troy was a retired Coal Miner from Westmoreland Coal Company and a member of the U.M.W.A. for 28 years. He loved rabbit hunting, and attended West End Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by, his brothers; Woodrow Craft, Hubert Craft, and Ray Junior Craft, sisters; Della White, Hassie White, Bernice Zimmerman, and Mildred White.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Craft of the home, brother, Harold (Frances) Craft, sister, Louis Daugherty, Sons; Sandy (Terina) Craft, Anthony (Jackie) Craft, Daughter, Dorris Foutch, Grand- children; Dakota Craft, Brandon (Caroline) Craft, Reagan Craft, 4 Great Grandchildren; Anna, Katherine, Emma, Brayden, along with other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. for the visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, VA.
The funeral service officiated by Rev. Alan Collier will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel.
Graveside services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 in River View Cemetery at 11:00a.m. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Holding Funeral Home by 10:30a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may go online to view obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence atwww.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is serving the Craft family.