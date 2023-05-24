GREENEVILLE, TN – Tristan “Jim Bob” Doss, 22, was taken from us way too soon on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
He was a loving father, son, grandson, and brother with a heart of gold. He never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his loving father, Ronnie Allen Doss; paternal grandfather, Everett Matthew “Buddy” Doss; aunt, Lori Penley; uncles, Norman “Chubs” Simpson, and Greg Simpson.
He is survived by his dear mother, Angie Doss; precious daughter who he loved with all his heart, Iridian Doss; brother and best friend, Logan Doss; sweet little nephew, Waylon Doss; grandparents, Rev. Bob, and Helen Simpson; paternal grandmother, Peggy Doss; aunts, Elizabeth Wykle, Amy Guy, and Tammy Carder; uncles, Michael Doss, Everett “Scotter” Doss, and Jimmy Wykle.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Clifford Dalton, Rev. J.J. Harris, and Elder Josh Johnson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 27, at Bowser Cemetery in the Goshen Valley Community, 894 Mountain View Road Rogersville, TN. Serving as pallbearers Logan Doss, Austin Wilder, Austin Alvis, Cory Cashman, Robert Price, Daniel Price, Danyl Phommachah, and Thi’le Phommachanh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.