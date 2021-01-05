Trina Owens Bell, 66, went to be with the Lord on January 4, 2021 at her son's home in Knoxville, TN.
She was a previous owner of J&M Parts Delivery in Norton, VA and she was an active Lady Shrine of the Jericho Temple in Kingsport, TN.
Trina was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bell; father, James "Red" Owens; brothers, Ernie, Sam and David Owens.
Survivors include her mother, Effie Owens; son, James (Kim) Stratton; daughter, Mary Sibiski; 3 precious grandchildren, Jordan, Hannah, and Justin; dear friend, Carla Kincer; and several granddogs.
There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Greenville Shriner Hospital in Greenville, SC in her memory.