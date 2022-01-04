GATE CITY, VA - Trevor Ray Chapman, 70, Gate City, VA passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m., - 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home, Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Terry Rhoton, Chaplain Marshall Tipton, and guest speaker and fellow Marine, Michael Nations. Special music will be provided by Durham’s Chapel Quartet.
Burial will follow at the Hills Chapel Cemetery, Duffield, VA with the Marine League Veteran’s Team serving as pallbearers. Skyler Millican, Christian Millican, and Ray Chapman will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA.
An online guest register is available for the Chapman family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Trevor Ray Chapman.