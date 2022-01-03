GATE CITY, VA - Trevor Ray Chapman, 70, Gate City, VA passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his residence.
Trevor was born in Scott County, VA on April 30, 1951, and was the son of the late Ralph Carter and Mildred Vira (Shupe) Chapman.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and patriot, who served in the United States Marine Corp for 24 years, retiring in 1995, and loved his country. He also served as Sargent of Arms with American Legion Post #265, Gate City, VA.
He was a truck driver with Rogers Trucking for 18 years. He was loved and respected by all. He was a devoted member of Durham’s Chapel Church. He loved God, his church family, and will be missed with every beat of our hearts.
In addition to his parents, his sisters, Donna McClellan, Ruby Turner, and Ruth Looney preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Rita Chapman, of the home, children, Ray Chapman and wife, Katie, Blackwater, VA, Tammy Chapman and fiancé, Randy Nowak, Asheville, NC, Jorita Fields and husband, Robert, Yuma, VA, Joana Glovier and husband, Stephen Glovier, Nickelsville, VA, and Jokayla Robert, Gate City, VA, sisters, Catherine Hudnell, Kay Best, Jackie Johnson and husband, Paul, Carol Myers and husband, Kenny, brothers, Darrell Chapman and wife, Kathy, and Carter Chapman and wife, June, grandchildren, Christian, Skyler, Eryka, Weston, Allie, Devan, Amber, Jessica, Cydney, Ava, Katelyn, 2 great grandchildren, Michael Paul, Mara, along with several nieces, nephews, close relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m., - 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home, Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Terry Rhoton, Chaplain Marshall Tipton, and guest speaker and fellow Marine, Michael Nations. Special music will be provided by Durham’s Chapel Quartet.
Burial will follow at the Hills Chapel Cemetery, Duffield, VA with the Marine League Veteran’s Team serving as pallbearers. Skyler Millican, Christian Millican, and Ray Chapman will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA.
An online guest register is available for the Chapman family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
