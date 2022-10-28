On Tuesday October 25th, our precious son Trevor Damon Easterling, 13, went home to be with the Lord. Trevor was an 8th grader at LF Addington Middle School where he excelled in both academics and athletics. He played baseball, basketball, golf and football and had recently been inducted into the Jr. Beta Club.
Trevor was a multifaceted kid that stayed active all the time. He enjoyed baseball, basketball, football, golf, video games, fishing, hunting, airsoft, rollercoasters and any chance to spend his time with friends and family. Unique among most teenagers, he didn’t have to be told to clean his room or do his homework. He had a sense of responsibility in everything he did, always trying to make parents, teachers, coaches and teammates proud. His first love was baseball, having played Little League, Cal Ripken and travel baseball for the Spikes, Shockers, Storm and Sluggers. He recently completed his first season of football and in the process discovered a love for working out. He would get up at 5:00 am multiple times per week so that he could go to the gym with his dad before school. He was very social and his infectious personality and sense of humor never failed to light up the room. He had a kind heart and gave freely of his time and effort to anyone that needed help. He was a son, a brother and a best friend that can never be replaced.
He is preceded by his grandmother, Barbara Carter and his grandfather, Paul Easterling.
He is survived by his parents, Brad and Brigitte Easterling of Wise, VA, his big brother, Lukas Easterling, grandmother, Vickie Easterling of Coeburn, VA, grandparents, Damon and Patricia Carter of Wise, VA, uncle, Matt Carter of Tampa, FL, aunt and uncle, Shelley and Brett Richards of Coeburn, VA, cousins Drew, Holly, Mia, and Clayton and special aunts, Joan Ison, Jean Stanley and Mia Sykes.
The family would like to extend their immense appreciation for the outpouring of prayers and support during this difficult time. The depth of the love and appreciation for our precious son has been nothing short of overwhelming. There are far too many to name individually, but in time we hope to reach out and thank each one.
Services for Trevor Easterling will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the UVA Wise Convocation Center, Wise, VA with Pastor Scott Addison officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Sunday at UVA Wise Convocation Center. Graveside committal services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, October 31, 2022 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. Burial will follow. Family and friends will meet by 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 31, 2022 at Sturgill Funeral Home Wise, VA to go to the cemetery in procession.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt 2200 Children’s Way Nashville, TN 37232 or online @ give.vanderbilthealth.org