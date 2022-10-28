On Tuesday October 25th, our precious son Trevor Damon Easterling, 13, went home to be with the Lord. Trevor was an 8th grader at LF Addington Middle School where he excelled in both academics and athletics. He played baseball, basketball, golf and football and had recently been inducted into the Jr. Beta Club.

Trevor was a multifaceted kid that stayed active all the time. He enjoyed baseball, basketball, football, golf, video games, fishing, hunting, airsoft, rollercoasters and any chance to spend his time with friends and family. Unique among most teenagers, he didn’t have to be told to clean his room or do his homework. He had a sense of responsibility in everything he did, always trying to make parents, teachers, coaches and teammates proud. His first love was baseball, having played Little League, Cal Ripken and travel baseball for the Spikes, Shockers, Storm and Sluggers. He recently completed his first season of football and in the process discovered a love for working out. He would get up at 5:00 am multiple times per week so that he could go to the gym with his dad before school. He was very social and his infectious personality and sense of humor never failed to light up the room. He had a kind heart and gave freely of his time and effort to anyone that needed help. He was a son, a brother and a best friend that can never be replaced.

