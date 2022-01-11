PINEY FLATS - Trenton Philip Oelberg, of Piney Flats, passed away on December 19, 2021 at age 80. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Peggy McGee Oelberg, four children, Brian, Laura (Haywood), Shawn (Lisa), and Todd, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Cyril Oelberg, mother, Elizabeth Oelberg Beach, and sister, Sharon Oelberg Cover.
Trent was born on June 2, 1941 and grew up in Kirby, Ohio, and later Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
After graduating from Findlay College, he worked for U.S. Naval Intelligence as an electronic engineer in San Diego, Calif. in the 1960s, during the introduction of the IBM mainframe computer. Here he became a lifelong fan of the San Diego Padres and Chargers. He later moved to Whitefish, Mont., where he began his second career as a builder, while pursuing his love of fishing and the outdoors. Here met his wife Peggy, and they married in 1981. In 1982 Trent began his final and most fulfilling career as an ordained minister, receiving his Masters of Divinity from Bethel Seminary. He founded a ministry for the homeless in San Diego, and served congregations in Poway, Calif. and Lindsay, Calif., before retiring to Libby, Mont., where he was an active church member, started the Riverfront Blues Festival, and enjoyed fishing.
Seven years ago, Trent made Piney Flats his home, where he and Peggy enjoyed retired life with new friends and their church community, attempted to perfect the art of barbecuing, and became an avid Tennessee Titans fan. Trent touched the lives of many and will be remembered for his outgoing and caring disposition, his desire to minister to those in need, and willingness to always lend a hand to others.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 22, 2022 at 11am at Celebration Church in Blountville, TN, with a visitation with the family beginning at 10am. Trent’s family welcomes your sharing of memories by visiting the East Tennessee Funeral Home’s memorial website at https://easttnfuneral.com/.