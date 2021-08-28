Trecia Adele Testerman Walters, much beloved daughter of God, the first born to Mervin Dale Testerman and Mary Lou Smith Testerman on February 7, 1955 passed into eternal Joy and Peace with her Lord on August 12, 2012.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Allen Walters, her son Timothy Michael Walters, her siblings Dale Testerman, Mary Louise Grady (Mark), and Freda Ann Hyde (Paul); nephews William Mervin Grady (Tausha), Ricky Testerman, David Testerman, Robert Thorton (Tonya), nieces Elizabeth Grady Arnette (Justin), Shelby Grady Alvarado (Alex), Hannah Evans (Nick), Maddie Hyde, and Sister-In-Law Mae Testerman; she is also survived by a much loved great-nieces & nephews Louella Rose and Cora Adele Grady, Bailey, Kayleigh, and Russ Evans, Colton Arnette, Ashton, Rylan, and Meaghan Thorton, and also many other precious cousins & friends who had the privilege of knowing her. She was preceded by her father Mervin, mother Mary Lou, and brother Thomas Testerman.
Her passions were Faith, Family, and Others. She was an encourager and builder of people, a true servant of Christ, and she will be greatly missed by everyone that encountered her, even for a moment!
The family will receive friends on Saturday September 11, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Morristown from 4PM till 6PM with a Celebration of Life Service to follow.
In lieu of flowers make a donation to First United Methodist Church, 101 East 1st North St., Morristown, TN 37814, Cameron United Methodist Church, c\o Kathy Little – 903 South Sherbrooke Circle, Mount Carmel, TN 37645, Bellamy Cemetery – c\o Peggy Barbour, 329 Barbour Hollow Lane, Gate City, TN 24251, Daily Bread Community Kitchen, 118 S Cumberland St. Morristown, TN 37814 or the Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation of your choice.
