KINGSPORT - Travis Shawn Fink, 29, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. He was the son of the late Charles E. Fink and Valorie Parsons-Fink. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend. Taken from us too soon. He will be greatly missed.
Travis was preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Fink; Grandfather, Harold Cook; Aunt, Laverne Fink; Uncle, Kyle Fink; and cousin, Perry Fink.
He is survived by his mother, Valorie Fink; second mom, Carrie “Beth” Johnson (Billy Moore); brother, Henry Parsons (Christy Lee); twin sister, Tamara Fink (Junior Gillenwater); sister/special niece, Lauren Parsons; Grandmothers, Juanita Cook and Mary Henegar; nieces, Lillian Maddox and Nicole Parsons; nephews, Kadien and Logan Gillenwater; four-legged friend, Miley Rose Johnson. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 3, 2021 from 5-7pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home- Kingsport with a funeral service following, with Pastor Donnie Ward officiating.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 4, 2021 at Mill Creek Church Cemetery, in Sullivan Gardens, at 1pm. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 to go in procession to the graveside. Active pallbearers will be Henry Parsons, Tim Neeley, Austin Hill, Chris Fraizer, Daniel Collins, and Mike Herron. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tamara Fink, Junior Gillenwater, Richard Fink, and Momma Beth.
The Fink family is in the care of Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Downtown. Online condolences may be shared on our website at www.cartertrent.com.