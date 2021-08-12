Travis Lee Sexton stepped into Heaven on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. Travis was born in Kingsport, Tennessee and resided there most of his life. He was a 1967 graduate of Ketron High School in Kingsport and received a Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee in 1971. He was a member of Wilderness Road Shooting & Conservation Club, supported and participated in a variety of outdoor activities to include: hunting, fishing and competitive shooting sports. He also enjoyed building off-road vehicles and activities associated with that sport.
Travis was preceded in death by his parents, Roy H. and Anna B. Sexton; brother, Roy K. Sexton and sister, Annette S. Glass.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Doris Faye Sexton; sister, Deborah S. Cox and spouse, Anthony; brother, Gary W. Sexton and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00pm in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Paul Wright officiating. Graveside services will follow the funeral service at Logans Chapel UMC Cemetery, 209 Logan Chapel Road, Fall Branch, Tennessee. Honorary Pallbearers will be friends and members of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Travis Lee Sexton.