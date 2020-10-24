BLOUTVILLE - Travis Lee Minnick, 30, went home to be with the Lord and his granddad on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1990 in Munich, Germany. He had a kind heart, loved, and was loved by all who knew him. Travis enjoyed watching TV, especially Cher.
In his remembrance, his family wants to tell everyone to love your family and neighbors and not be afraid to ask for help.
Travis is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Cunningham; brother, Thomas Minnick; and grandfather, Jess Minnick, Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory, include grandmother, Carolina Minnick; father, Tony Minnick and step-mother, Lynn; sister, Nichole Minnick; brother, Brian Minnick; aunt, Sandra Marie Minnick; uncles, David Minnick and Jess Conley Minnick; and cousin Ronnie Taylor.
Travis will be laid to rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope, officiated by Pastor Will Shewey.
Online condolences may be made to the Minnick family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Minnick family.