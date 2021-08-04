BIG STONE GAP, VA - Travis Lee Atkins, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his home.
Travis attended Powell Valley High School class of 1999. He loved spending time with friends and listening to music. He loved life, and he will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Jacob Horton; grandfathers, Kenneth Lee Atkins and Charles Horton; special aunt, Sherry Ruth Horton Needham.
Travis is survived by his parents, Susan and Charles Horton; grandmother’s, Charlotte Atkins and Barbara Horton; Special God mothers, Jo Wikle and Margaret Phillips; Aunts and uncles, Cindy (Pat) Leedy, Kathy (Gary) Kennedy, Sabra (Scott) Meade, Pam (Bobby) Collins, Penny Perry, along with many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 6:00pm-8:00pm for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home (17 E 3rd St. N. Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219.) The funeral service will follow in the funeral home’s chapel with Pastor James Ray Holcomb officiating.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2:00pm in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Holding Funeral Home by 1:30pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Chad Leedy, Ryan Leedy, Adam Kennedy, Scotty “Lynn” Phillips, Seth Barnett, and Scott Meade.
