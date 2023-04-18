MOUNT CARMEL - Donald Travis Kelly, 48, Mount Carmel, TN passed away, Monday, April 17, 2023, at Bristol Hospice House, Bristol, TN after a courageous battle with Cancer.
Travis was born December 27, 1974, and was the son of the late Donald Curtis Kelly and Connie (Carter) Caldwell.
Travis was a loving father and husband. He served 22 combined years in law enforcement at the Scott County Sheriff's Office and as a Correctional officer at the Duffield Regional Jail.
In addition to his father, his maternal grandparents, Clyde Eugene Carter (Faye); paternal grandparents, Harkins Kelly (Myrtle); and brothers, Kevin Eugene Carter, Israel Kelly; and stepbrother, Freddie Darnell preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Connie (Laney) Kelly; mother, Connie (Carter) Caldwell; stepmother, Jennifer Kelly; daughters, Olivia Kelly, Amy Hall, and Brandi (Matt) Williams; son, Corey (Savannah) Kelly; grandchildren, Hailey Hunt, Caydan Hunt, and Eliza Williams; nephew, Sammy Ervin; fur baby, Roxy; and special brothers, Butch Laney, Kevin Smith, Howard Bowman, and Ricky Carter, along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
It was the wish of Travis to be cremated and a Celebration of Life Service to be conducted at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Duffield Regional Jail, the Staff of Ballad Health and Hospice, Dr. Nakhoul , Paige, Kevin, Jean, and Teresa with the Cancer Center for their love and care of Travis.