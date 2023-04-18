MOUNT CARMEL - Donald Travis Kelly, 48, Mount Carmel, TN passed away, Monday, April 17, 2023, at Bristol Hospice House, Bristol, TN after a courageous battle with Cancer.

Travis was born December 27, 1974, and was the son of the late Donald Curtis Kelly and Connie (Carter) Caldwell.

