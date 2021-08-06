DUFFIELD, VA - Travis Eugene Fields, 45 of Duffield, VA passed away on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
The family will receive friends at Gate City Funeral Home on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home at 8:00 p.m. with Evangelist Garry Hood officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Taylor Cemetery in Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of the Duffield Fire and Rescue Squad.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 a.m. on Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate City Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.
An online guest register is available for the Fields family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
