DUFFIELD, VA - Travis Eugene Fields, 45 of Duffield, VA passed away on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
Travis was born on February 16, 1976, in Kingsport, TN to Anna Mae (Taylor) Reed and father, Datra Fields.
He was a loving husband, father, son, and friend to many.
He was a lifetime member of the Duffield Fire and Rescue Squad where he served for 25+ years. He also served with many other area ambulance services.
Travis leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 21 years, Marsha (Osborne) Fields, daughter, Taylor Anna Marie Fields, both of the home; dad and mom, Tony R. and Anna Mae Reed, Duffield, VA; father, Datra Fields and wife, Vanda, Kingsport, TN; special step-father, Joseph Parmer; Church Hill, TN; sister, Courtney Reed, Duffield, VA; brother, Mark Anthony Fields and wife, Tonya, Duffield, VA; sister-in-law, Martha Perry and husband, Jamie, Rogersville, TN; brother-in-law, Barry Osborne and wife, Cathy, Stickleyville, VA; furbabies, Mya (deceased), his favorite, Little Man, Duke, BB, Little Bit, and Lucky; along with several additional family members and friends too many to count.
The family will receive friends at Gate City Funeral Home on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home at 8:00 p.m. with Evangelist Garry Hood officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Taylor Cemetery in Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of the Duffield Fire and Rescue Squad.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 a.m. on Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate City Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses.
An online guest register is available for the Fields family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Travis Eugene Fields.