BIG STONE GAP, VA - A famous person once said, “We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.”
If that is true, then Travis Charles Belcher made a great life. He was the most giving person I’ve ever known.
Travis Charles Belcher was born on November 19, 1982 in Kingsport, Tn. He was the only child of Charles Belcher, Jr. and Debbie Collier. He passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at home.
He is survived by his son, Noah Charles Belcher; his father, Chuck Belcher and Lauren Belcher; his mother, Debbie Collier and Larry Collier; his fiancé, Shena Culbertson and her loving family, Diana and Terry Hamilton, Kingsport, Tn., Lori and Steven Hooks, Lucama, NC, and Amy Brummitte, Roanoke, Va.; several aunts and uncles, Nan Belcher, Lynn Shelton, Steve and Dobie Belcher, Rob and Debbie Moore, Michael and Rhonda Belcher, Nina Belcher, Devin Stacy, Josh Stacy, and Nina’s son, Chris Belcher, all of Big Stone Gap; many cousins and friends who loved him; and all his work family at Crutchfield, Dan, Barbara, Jason, Greg and many others, where Travis was in IT Services as Senior Support Associate Network Administrator.
His hobbies were hunting and fishing, working on computers and anything with his son, Noah.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm – 7:00pm Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with Devin Adkins officiating.
Committal graveside services will be held 11:00am Thursday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Belcher/Collier families.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com
