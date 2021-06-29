KINGSPORT - Tracy Lynn Shipley, 53, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born in Sullivan County, TN on December 29, 1967 to the late Samuel V. Garber, Jr. and Betty J. Cunningham-Garber.
She was a loving mother who devoted her life to her daughter. She was a Christian who practiced her faith at the Fountain of Life Bible Church. She was always willing to help those in need including many animals; both by being a veterinarian and taking in several animals off the street. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and helping coach her daughter's sports teams.
Tracy is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Vastine Garber Jr. and Betty Jane Cunningham.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Lura Anna Shipley; step-daughter, Natasha Shaw and husband Chance; sister, Debbie Arnold; brother, Kevin Garber and wife Angie; nieces and nephews, Candace Barger and husband Justin, Sam Arnold, Randy Garber and Jessica Garber; grandnieces, Gracie and Zoe Barger; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2:00pm with Pastor Bryan Moore officiating.
Tracy will be laid to rest on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Christus Garden. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made to the Shipley family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.