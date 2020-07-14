ROGERSVILLE - Tracy Lee Kincaid, age 49, of Rogersville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday (06-16-20) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The receiving of friends will be held prior to the services from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The burial will follow at Zion's Hill Cemetery in Surgoinsville, TN. Repass will be announced at services.