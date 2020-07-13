ROGERSVILLE - Tracy Lee Kincaid, age 49, of Rogersville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN. She spent her life loving and always willing to help others in the community.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Ruth Easterly, her maternal and paternal grandparents, two uncles and one aunt.
She leaves her memories to be cherished by her daughter, Jocelyn Kincaid; son, Adonis Kincaid; sister, Toni Kincaid (Nat); brother, Kevin (Cowboy) Kincaid and wife, Jaquetta Kincaid; nieces, Summer Dennis, Devin Bowers, Brooke Kincaid; great-niece, Ariyanna Dennis; step-father, Ernest Easterly; father, Andrew (Bud) Kincaid; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. The homegoing celebration will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Zion’s Hill Cemetery in Surgoinsville, TN. Repass will be announced at services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.