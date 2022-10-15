JONESVILLE, VA - Tracy L. Lee, age 52, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in his home in Jonesville.

Words will not accurately describe the life and love Tracy meant to the world. Tracy was born on March 9, 1970 the son of the late Aurthur Lee and Evelyn (Collins) Lee he was the youngest of seven children. In his youth he attended and graduated from Thomas Walker High School. During his highschool days he played football, tennis, and was a member of the marching band. After high school he served the country honorably in the United States Army. Upon his return to civilian life he attended and earned his degree at Lincoln Memorial University. He spent the following 20 plus years serving his fellow citizens in the medical field. His most recent employment was with White Rock Truss company. He truly appreciated the fine guys he got to know and work with at this job.

