JONESVILLE, VA - Tracy L. Lee, age 52, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in his home in Jonesville.
Words will not accurately describe the life and love Tracy meant to the world. Tracy was born on March 9, 1970 the son of the late Aurthur Lee and Evelyn (Collins) Lee he was the youngest of seven children. In his youth he attended and graduated from Thomas Walker High School. During his highschool days he played football, tennis, and was a member of the marching band. After high school he served the country honorably in the United States Army. Upon his return to civilian life he attended and earned his degree at Lincoln Memorial University. He spent the following 20 plus years serving his fellow citizens in the medical field. His most recent employment was with White Rock Truss company. He truly appreciated the fine guys he got to know and work with at this job.
One of the most important aspects of Tracy’s life which he carried throughout his life was his desire to build and be a part of a team and serve those around him. He achieved this by years of coaching and being instrumental with youth. He was a huge supporter of Thomas Walker and the community. Some characteristics that Tracy displayed for all those around him were a strong will, a dedicated and loving provider, he was selfless, present, reliable, and stubborn. He was a great teacher of many life lessons, as well as the rock of his family. These words will never fully describe what he meant to his wife and two children as well as the countless people through his life who were very dear to him. Tracy was a spirited man who took pride in being a devoted brother, husband, dad, son in law, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings Aruthur Julian Lee, Daryll Keith Lee, and sister Ruby Anita Lee, his father in law Melvin Galloway, his brothers in law Tommy Doyle and Rick Nelson, as well as his buddy s’more dog.
He is survived by his loving wife Joy Lee of 25 years, his two children, Ashlyn Lee and Tyler Lee all of the home, his brother Gearld Dale Lee Sr. and wife Rosa Marie Lee of Rose hill, two sisters, Brenda Warf and husband Douglas of Ewing, Beverly Doyle Nelson of Rose Hill, his mother in law Peggy Galloway of Dryden, his sisters in law Hope Dishner and husband Johnny Dishner of Big Stone, and Melonie Galloway of Dryden, his brother in law Cody Galloway, his special canine companions “The Girls”, his entire Thomas Walker football family, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends who he considered family.
The family of Tracy will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 16th at The First Baptist Church of Rose Hill, VA., from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for the visitation.
The funeral service will be conducted following in the chapel of the church with pastor Rusty Fitzpatrick, Chris Moles and Donnie Williams officiating.
The committal service will be held on Monday, Oct 17, at 1:00 p.m. in the Bradford-Daniels Cemetery (OLD BALL CHAPEL) those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the church at 12:30 to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Tracy's Pioneer Football sons, who will have the honor of carrying him to his final resting place.