KINGSPORT - Tracie A. Hammonds, 56, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, March 15, 2021, following a brief illness. Tracie was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Sullivan South High School, class of 1981. She will be remembered as a loving daughter and was devoted to her mother. Tracie was a member of Hilltop Mission Church.
She is survived by her father, Eugene Hammonds and stepmother Ollie, and mother, Helen Hammonds and Aunt Jean and Uncle Jerry.
Due to Covid restrictions the family will receive only close friends and family members on Thursday, March 18 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Benny Spears officiating. Burial will follow in First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery.