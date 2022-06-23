YUMA, VA - Tracey Leigh Pierson, 42 of Yuma, VA passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, June 20, 2022
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10 AM – 12:00 Noon at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home chapel with her uncle, Larry Tolley presiding. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alvin & Tommy Jones, Greg, Tony & Trevor Bellamy, Matt Flanary, Brandon & Scott Hensley and Daniel Thacker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve and Dave Falin, JR, Roger and Dennis Hensley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catrons Chapel Church or Scott County Humane Society.
Condolences may be made to the Pierson family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
