YUMA, VA - Tracey Leigh Pierson, 42 of Yuma, VA passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born September 24, 1979 to Willie and Leona Pierson. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Pierson and niece Adi Kerney.
She is survived by her mother, Leona Pierson; sisters, Sandra (Jeff) Flanary and Penny Pierson; nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored as her own, Drew Kerney, Amber (Matthew) Davidson, Matt Flanary, Isaac & Kelsie Davidson, Lexi Vanover & Carter Flanary; special cousins and travel buddies, Crystal Falin, Sarah Bellamy and Christina Thacker; special cousin and book buddy, Jessica Hoffman; a host of family, friends, her co-workers at Highlands Pathology and her lifelong friend, Rebecca Green.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10 AM – 12:00 Noon at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home chapel with her uncle, Larry Tolley presiding. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alvin & Tommy Jones, Greg, Tony & Trevor Bellamy, Matt Flanary, Brandon & Scott Hensley and Daniel Thacker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve and Dave Falin, JR, Roger and Dennis Hensley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catrons Chapel Church or Scott County Humane Society.
