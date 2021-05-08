AFTON, TN - Tony Wade, 74, of the Walkertown Community, Afton, TN passed away, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home.
He was a strong, quiet little man with a big heart, who was also a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed beyond measure to those who knew him.
He was from Clinchport, VA and an Army veteran serving in Vietnam. After his service in the military he relocated to Greenville, TN in 1968 to assume employment with Magnavox (later known as Phillips Consumer Electronics). He was a maintenance tech for 27 years and then a maintenance supervisor for 10 years. He remained employed there for 37 years until their doors closed in 2005. Afterwards, he retired.
He is survived by two daughters, Tony Malone and husband, Rick Malone, Lisa Wade Babb; one son, Roger Wade; one stepson, Randy Bowen; grandchildren, Samantha Malone, Douglas and Logan Babb, Thomas Wilkerson Wade and Aurora Bowen; two sisters, Billie Page and Emma Lou “Susie” Tipton; two brothers, Calvin Wade and Harold Wade; along with several nieces, nephews, and a very special caregiver, Crystal Humberstone who was thought of as one of his own daughters.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years; (Ida Anne Bowen) Wade; his mother, Rachel Wade; one brother, James Wade and one sister, Ella Mae Wade.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 4:00p.m.- 6:00p.m. at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel following the visitation with Chaplain Danny Ricker officiating. A eulogy will be given by Samantha Malone.
A military graveside service will be conducted Monday, May 10, 2021 at 1:00p.m. at the Barret’s Cemetery, Clinchport, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. All medical staff and caregivers who provided medical care for Tony during his illness as well as those who helped maintain the upkeep of his home will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30p.m on Monday, May 10, 2021 to go in procession to the graveside service.
