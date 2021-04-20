ROGERSVILLE - Tony M. Crowe, 53, of Rogersville, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born to the late Worley and Mildred (Slaughter) Crowe.
Tony proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a machinist by trade.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mark Aldeen.
Survivors include his son, Nic Crowe and fiancé Pam; grandchildren, Alexia and Isiaha Crowe; sister, Debbie Aldeen; brothers, Ricky Crowe and wife Gin, Scott Crowe and wife Melinda; girlfriend, Sharon Crawford; along with a niece and several nephews.
The Crowe family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Saturday April 24, 2020 from 12:00pm-2:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Wayne Morelock officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of David in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the Crowe family has requested that donations be made in Tony’s memory to the American Diabetes Association. P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116. 1-800-342-2383
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Crowe family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements.