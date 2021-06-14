KINGSPORT - Tony Keith Eldridge, age 62 of Kingsport, TN passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Tony was a 1977 graduate of Sullivan Central High School in Kingsport, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Patsy Eldridge.
Survivors include his children, Andrea (Eldridge) O'Donnell, Taylor (Eldridge) Clark, Dillon Eldridge, Cailey Eldridge, Mason Eldridge, Chailyn Fortin and Cavin Fortin; as well as grandchildren, Tristan and Rori O'Donnell, Levi Clark, and brother Terry Eldridge.
Donations may be made to Atchley Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral costs.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Wednesday, June 16 at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com