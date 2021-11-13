KINGSPORT - Tony Jennings, 58, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 after an extended illness.
Tony is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marjie Gullie, Mary and Charlie Crawford, Joe and Grace Loudy; father, Jason Jennings; and brother, Timmy D. Jennings.
He is survived by Tammy Moore, the love of his life; mother, Nellie Arnold and Billy Hill; son, Tony Lynn Jennings and mother, Margaret Jennings; special aunt, Gladys Crawford; uncle, Michael Crawford; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeremy Brannan officiating, and graveside will follow at Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
