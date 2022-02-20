RADFORD, VA - Tommy Woodard of Radford, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, as a result of complications from liver cancer.
Tommy was born August 3, 1984 in Big Stone Gap, VA and grew up in Dryden, VA and Big Stone before settling down in the New River Valley, where he spent most of his adult life. He worked in the restaurant industry and he loved collectibles, especially his prized Star Wars collection.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Lynn Woodard and Pat Kennedy and is survived by his brother Nate (Ashley) Woodard of Wirtz, VA, his cherished pupper, Scrappy Doo Woodard, and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who guided him on his journey through life and provided so much loving care as he courageously battled several health issues.
The family will receive friends at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W. in Big Stone Gap from 6:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 24, 2022. A service to celebrate Tommy’s life will be held at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. The family would like those in attendance to share their memories about Tommy. Livestreaming of the service will be available, please access the gilliamfuneralhome.com website obituary page for instructions.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Transplant Foundation, www.americantransplantfoundation.com, to give other families more time with their loved ones as a generous donor did for us.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Woodard family.