Tommy Winters, 84, passed away of Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on October 15, 1936 in Burnsville, NC. A son of the late Nina and Ted Winters and brother Bobby Winters.
Survivors include brothers, Jimmy Winters and wife Betty, and Bill Winters and wife Betty; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park on the Christus Garden with Dr. Kevin Morris officiating.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at East Lawn Memorial Park by 2:40pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made to the Winters family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.