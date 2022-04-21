KINGSPORT - Tommy Wayne Gamble, 65, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022.
Tommy was born in Kingsport, TN in 1956. He loved flea markets and trading.
He is preceded in death by his son, Wayne Gamble; parents, James Billie & Nannie Gamble; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tommy is survived by his daughters, Angela Graham, April Fritz; son, Joe Luis Gamble; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; brother, James Gamble and wife Ruby; sisters, Phyllis Arnold, Mary Ward and husband Tony; ex-wife, Nancy; and several foster children.
Visitation will be held on Saturday April 23rd from 2pm to 3pm. Memorial service will follow with Pastor Donny Brannen.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to a charity of your choice.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.