GATE CITY, VA - Tommy Wayne Gamble, Jr., 45 of Gate City VA passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Funeral services will be Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA at 4:00 PM with Pastor Allen Moser officiating. There will be an hour visitation prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his children C/O Tonya Gamble, 301 Cate Branch Lane, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Adam Coe and office staff.
