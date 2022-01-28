GATE CITY, VA - Tommy Wayne Gamble, Jr., 45 of Gate City VA passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle and enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed art and crafts. He was employed by Direct TV.
Tommy is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jerry Frazier; Paternal grandparents, Billy and Nannie Gamble.
He is survived by his wife Tonya Gamble; daughter, Addison Gamble; sons, Austin Gamble and Michael Gamble; father, Tommy Wayne Gamble, Sr.; mother, Carolyn Frazier Roberts (Jeff); maternal grandmother, Barbara Frazier; maternal great grandmother, Audrey Jones; sisters, Angela Graham and April Fritz; brother, Joe Gamble; nieces, Kortney Graham and Emily Graham; nephews, Matthew Fritz (Brittany), Bryce Russell and Nathaniel Russell; special great niece and nephews.
Funeral services will be Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA at 4:00 PM with Pastor Allen Moser officiating. There will be an hour visitation prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his children C/O Tonya Gamble, 301 Cate Branch Lane, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Adam Coe and office staff.
