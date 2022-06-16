ROGERSVILLE - Tommy W. Young, age 86, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. Mr. Young was a veteran of the U.S. Army retired Infantry Captain of the National Guard. Tommy attended East Tennessee State University. He was a member of Rogersville Presbyterian Church and served as an elder and deacon. Mr. Young was General Manager of Hawkins County Natural Gas Utility. He also served as past president of the Tennessee Natural Gas Association. Following retirement, Tommy served as a commissioner of the gas utility. Mr. Young also served as Board Chairman of First Community Bank Corporation, Vice Chairman of the Industrial Development Board of Hawkins County and board member of Wellmont Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. He was past president of Rogersville Rotary Club, served 30 + years as a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow. Mr. Young was a 32nd Degree Mason with over 50 years of service, Shriner and Jester. He was past president of Kiwanis Club of Newport, past president of Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, past president of Hawkins County United Way, past president of Rogersville Heritage Association and a member of Hawkins County American Legion.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by parents Claude and Irue Gross Young, sisters Bobbie Fletcher and Thula Stone and niece Kim Eddington.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Billie Vander Voort Young, daughters Julie John and husband Eric of Marietta, Ga and Kelly Williams and husband Bob of Chattanooga, son Bo Young and wife Erica of Atlanta, Ga, grandchildren Blakely Wilde, Dr. Lucas John and Brady John, nieces Jil Fletcher and Joni Davis, great niece Dana Eddington and son Fletcher, cousins Sandy Askins, Jeep Dye and Charline Snyder. "Special family" Gaye Mayes, Joyce Mayes, George and Jean Brooks and his dog "Poncho."
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rogersville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. Military Honors will be provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard. Masonic service will be provided.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rogersville Presbyterian Church General Fund or to the charity of your choice.
