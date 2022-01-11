KINGSPORT - Tommy Norris, 85, Kingsport passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 in the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Sullivan County and was a son of the late John Harold Norris and Mary Belle Cross Norris. Tommy was a brick mason most of his life. He was saved and was of the Baptist faith. Tommy liked racing and watching westerns. He was a good cook and a great dad, paw-paw, father-in-law and was loved by many. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, John H. Norris Jr., Robert Norris and Billy Norris; two sisters, Ida May Willis and Mary Lou “Sis” Grills.
Survivors include his two sons, Tony Norris and his wife, Terena of Gray and Timmy Norris and his girlfriend, Lisa White and son, Dylan White; grandson, Jonathan Norris and his wife, Natalie; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Tommy will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, January 14, 2022 in the Beulah Church Cemetery, 491 Beulah Church Road, Kingsport, TN with Rev. Dave Brown officiating. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Norris, Jesse Ford, Aron and Tyler Ford, J.D. Jr and Anthony Ford. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Norris family. 423-928-2245