Tommy L. Copas, 79, passed away at home Friday morning, March 26, 2022 following years of extended illnesses. Tommy loved the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willo Dean Crawford Copas and Cloud Copas; one brother, A.B. Copas; daughter, Tina Copas and son, Jeff Copas.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Copas; brother-in-law, Gary Chase (Patricia); nephews, Dakota Chase (Kathy) and Tyler Chase; great nephew, Oliver Chase; special friends, Christy Fellers (Greg), and Jo and Johnny Fields.
Tommy requested to have a graveside service only at Eastern Star Church cemetery which will take place at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 with Pastor Truman Ferguson officiating. If you are planning to attend the service, please meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
