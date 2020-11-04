MOUNT CARMEL - Tommy Jessee, 83, of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, November 03, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Nickelsville, VA and had lived in the Mount Carmel area most of his life. Mr. Jessee retired from Oakwood Markets as a store manager after several years of service. He attended Oak Glen Baptist Church, Yuma, VA.
Mr. Jessee enjoyed yard work and loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Gertrude Jessee and brother, Neal Jessee.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Betty Bright Jessee; children, Kay Sallee (G.B.), Tom Jessee (Tammy) and Lisa Roop (Rick); grandchildren, LeAnn Hicks (Dave), Ashley Singleton (Chris), Kelli Hartsock (Paul), Kayla Roop, Dustin Jessee (Renea), Jesse Sallee (Sierra) and Ricky Roop (fiancé, Krista); great grandchildren, Dawson, Hunter, Kaylee, Gage, Addelyn, Jaxon, Andrew, Colton, Charlotte, Holden, Ava and Ella; sisters, Violet Fletcher, Patsy Lane and Betty Summey; several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and respect to family and friends, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 5, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Resurrection with Pastor Danny Sykes and grandson, Pastor Dustin Jessee officiating. Music will be provided by his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Glen Baptist Church Building Fund, 2836 Yuma Rd., Gate City, VA 24251.
The care of Tommy Jessee and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.