DUFFIELD, VA - Tommy James Robinette, 56, of Duffield, VA, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA with funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor Leonard Lane officiating. Music will be provided by Hailey Byington and Pastor Leonard Lane.
Graveside services will follow at Robinette Family Cemetery on Berrytown Rd. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends a special thanks to Johnny Berry.
