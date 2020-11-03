DUFFIELD, VA - Tommy James Robinette, 56, of Duffield, VA, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Appalachia, VA on August 31, 1964.Tommy attended Zion Baptist Church. He was a big fan of Dolly Parton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Avery Bloomer Robinette and brother, Joe Fred Robinette.
Surviving are his sisters, Betty Sue Fleenor and husband Don, Billie Jean Bledsoe, and Bonnie Lou Bledsoe and husband Robert; brother, Jay Frank Robinette; aunt, Betty Raye Bloomer and husband Tom; nephew, Jayson Robinette; niece, Lisa Lee Byington and husband Mark; great niece, Hailey Byington; great nephew, Morgan Robinette.
Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA with funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor Leonard Lane officiating. Music will be provided by Hailey Byington and Pastor Leonard Lane.
Graveside services will follow at Robinette Family Cemetery on Berrytown Rd. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends a special thanks to Johnny Berry.
