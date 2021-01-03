JONESVILLE, VA - Tommy D. Livesay, 87, of Jonesville, VA passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Oakmont Assisted Living in Bristol, VA.
Tommy was born on April 3, 1933 in Bonnie Blue, VA to the late Dewey and Mae (Lambert) Livesay. He was a graduate of Jonesville High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Union College in Barbourville, KY. Tommy served as the Lee County Virginia Commissioner of Revenue for 23 ½ years, and also served on the Jonesville Town Council until his health prevented him in early 2020. He loved his church family at Jonesville First Baptist Church, where he was a member and Deacon for many years. He was also an avid bass fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles R. Livesay.
Tommy is survived by one sister, Glenna “Ted” Chance; two nephews, Lynn Livesay and wife Amanda, and Dr. Tom Livesay and wife Corrie; two nieces, Glenna Chance and Aubyn Runey; and eight grand-nieces and nephews, Aubyn Darcy, Alexa, Alayna, Alyssa, Brock and Taylor Livesay, Devin and Ashton Goins.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, and as to not put Tommy’s many friends at risk, the family has chosen to hold a private graveside service at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Livesay family.